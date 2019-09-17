It is double joy for the family of Uganda Premier League outfit Tooro United Football Club.

Days after a hard fought 2-1 away win against Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club, the Western Uganda based club has had their new home ground successfully passed.

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Chief Executive Officer Edgar Watson issued a circular passing the St Paul’s National Major Seminary playground as fit to host their home venue.

As officially requested by Tooro United Fc, the Club Licensing Committee re-inspected the st play seminary play ground to assess whether it meets the minimum requirements to host Uganda Premier League games:- The missing requirements (dressing rooms) have been temporarily put in order as per the recommendations after the first inspection. In line with the above, Tooro United FC can host their home games at the ground with effect from 1st of October 2019. FUFA Circular

Management of the club has been advised to improve upon a couple of other remaining issues as regards permanent standard dressing rooms as well as the physical separation of fans to be made visible.

THE COMMITTEE RECOMMENDS To ENSURE THAT PERMANENT STANDARD DRESSING ROOMS ARE PUT IN PLACE and PHYSICAL SEPARATION OF FANS SHOULD BE MADE VISIBLE. FUFA Circular

The St Paul Major Seminary play ground has a fine playing ground with a well leveled all green surface.

Temporary dressing rooms have been since constructed as well as a perimeter internal fencing to separate the fans from players, team and match officials.

Also, the lavatory facilities were improved as one of the minimum requirements for a ground to be passed fit to host a Uganda Premier League club.

Tooro United had hosted two of their home games for the season at Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium.

Last season, they played their home games at the Buhinga Stadium in Fort Portal but the ground was closed because of renovations.

Excitement:

Obviously, the home fans for Tooro United Football Club are delighted about the FUFA decision to have the team play from the St Paul’s Major Seminary play ground.

Many will throng the venue in numbers for each and every home match of the club that last season finished fourth on the 16 team log.

A glimpse of the UPL fixtures indicates that KCCA will visit Tooro United on Wednesday 2nd October 2019.

Three days later, Tooro United play host Kyetume on Saturday, 6th October 2019.