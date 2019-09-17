Uganda U17 Women’s national team summed up their preparations on Tuesday ahead of the 2019 COSAFA U17 Women’s Championship that gets underway this week in Mauritius.

The team under the stewardship of Ayub Khalifa has been in residential camp at FUFA Technical Centre for ten days.

Khalifa believes the team has had enough preparations and hopes for a good show in Mauritius.

“I think the camp has been important to us. We have been able to handle several aspects and there is no doubt that the team has improved a lot from the time we camped here.” He said.

“I’m confident that the team is in good shape and hoping for good performance in Mauritius.”

This is the first time that Uganda is having an under 17 national team for women’s football and thus Khalifa hopes this is a good step in nurturing players.

“It is important that our players are exposed to such competition at this stage. I believe this is crucial for our future and I want to commend FUFA for this opportunity.”

During the ten day camp, the team had two practice games against Kampala Select and FUFA Women Elite Select teams winning both 2-1 and 3-1 respectively.

Uganda will play at the 2019 COSAFA U17 Women’s Championship as a guest team and is pooled in group A alongside hosts Mauritius, Comoros and Zambia

The team will make the trip on Wednesday, 18th September 2019.

Final Squad

Goalkeepers: Daphine Nyayenga (Uganda Martyrs High School), Joan Namusisi (Mukono High School), Gift Nasasira (Gadhafi Integrated)

Defenders: Gilian Akadinda (Olila High School, Precious Atwine (Upper Hill College), Stella Musibika (Kawempe Muslim SS), Patricia Akiror (Masaka SS), Bira Adokole (Amus College)

Midfielders: Zaitun Namaganda (Taggy High School), Sumayah Komuntale (King of Kings), Bira Nadunga (Olila High School), Kevin Nakacwa (Uganda Martyrs High School), Maureen Nangonzi (Mukono High School), Samali Nakacwa (Kawempe Muslim SS)

Forwards: Juliet Nalukenge (Kawempe Muslim SS) Fauzia Najjemba (Mukono High School), Catherine Nagadya (Katuuso Community SS), Margret Kunihira (Kawempe Muslim), Shakira Nyinagahirwa (Kawempe Muslim SS), Hadijah Nandago (Kawempe Muslim SS)

Group A

Mauritius

Comoros

Zambia

Uganda

Group B

South Africa

Botswana

Seychelles

Madagascar

Uganda’s Fixtures

20th September 2019 – Uganda vs Zambia

22nd September 2019 – Uganda vs Mauritius

24th September 2019 – Comoros vs Uganda