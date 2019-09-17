Uganda Cranes interim head coach Abdallah Mubiru has trimmed the provisional squad by dropping five players as preparations ahead of the Championship of African Nations (CHAN) qualifier against Burundi continue.

Mubiru trimmed the squad that travelled to Njeru to face the Uganda U20 national team (Uganda Hippos) to 27 players from the initial 32-man provisional squad that was summoned.

The four players dropped are goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa of Kyetume FC, defender Eddy Kapampa from Maroons FC, Samson Andrew Kigozi of Police FC, Ashraf Mandela and Gadaffi Wahab from URA FC and Onduparaka FC respectively.

It should be noted that goalkeeper James Alitho and striker Joel Madondo were late additions since they had not been summoned on the initial squad.

Madondo replaced Edris Lubega of Proline FC who got injured while Alitho replaced SC Villa’s Saidi Keni.

The Uganda Cranes and Uganda Hippos will face off in a practice match on Tuesday at the FUFA Technical Centre with the latter preparing for the 2019 CECEFA U20 Challenge Cup that starts on 21st September.

Uganda will play against Burundi in the first leg away in Bujumbura on 21st September 2019 before a return leg on 19th October 2019 in Kampala.

The winner on aggregate will qualify for the 2020 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) in Cameroon.

Uganda Cranes squad in camp

Goalkeepers: James Alitho (URA), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC), Yasin Mugabi (Wakiso Giants Fc)

Defenders: Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Mustafa Mujuzi (Proline FC), Mustafa Kizza (KCCA FC), John Revita (KCCA FC), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers SC), Paul Mbowa (URA FC), Arafat Galiwango (Police FC), Benson Tahomera (Kyetume FC)

Midfielders: Saidi Kyeyune (URA FC), David Owori (SC Villa), Yusuf Ssozi (Police FC), Paul Mucureezi (Mbarara City FC), Nicholas Kasozi (KCCA FC), Muzamir Mutyaba (KCCA FC), Vianney Sekajugo (Wakiso Giants FC), Sulaiman Mutyaba (KCCA FC), Shafiq Kagimu (URA FC), Allan Kayiwa (Vipers SC), Allan Okello (KCCA FC), Bright Anukani (Proline FC), Sam Kintu (Proline FC)

Strikers: Fahad Bayo (Vipers SC), Daniel Sserunkuma (Vipers SC), Joel Madondo (Busoga United)