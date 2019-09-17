Guinea Football Association has appointed former France international Didier Six as their new Head Coach on a three year deal.

Six’s major task will be to guide the Syli Nationale to the Fifa 2022 World in Qatar.

The French man, 1984 European Champion who garnered 53 caps for the Les Blues replaces Belgian Paul Put who was relieved of his duties after failing to guide Guinea past Algeria in the quarter finals of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Six has previously coached Togo and Mauritius in Africa.