2019 CECAFA U-20 Challenge Cup:

Saturday, 21st September – 5th October 2019

Venues: Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu & FUFA Technical Center, Njeru

The Sudan National U-20 team has arrived in Uganda for the 2019 CECAFA U-20 tournament.

The team was received by the FUFA delegation led by Executive Committee member Hamid Juma at Entebbe International Airport.

Sudan is pooled in group A alongside Sudan, Eritrea, and Djibouti.

This group will be based in Northern Uganda, Gulu where the Pece War Memorial Stadium shall be used.

Sudan joins Djibouti who were the first country to arrive last week and have since reached Gulu.

FUFA Media Sudan U-20 national team upon arrival at Entebbe International Airport on Tuesday

Other Expected arrivals:

Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Zanzibar, Burundi, South Sudan and Somalia are expected to arrive by Wednesday.

Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, and Zanzibar are in Group B.

Group C has Burundi, South Sudan and Somalia.

Both group A and B will be based at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.

Last week, the local organizing committee led by the chairperson Darius Mugoye and long serving secretary general Nicholas Musonye held a guided tour for the two playing facilities in Gulu and the FUFA Technical Center in Njeru.

They also visited the accommodation and medical facilities that will be used.

Matchday 1 will witness two games on Saturday, 21st September 2019 with Sudan playing Djibouti at 2 PM at the Pece War Memorial Stadium in Gulu.

The second game shall be between Uganda and horn of Africa country, Djibouti at 4 PM.

This championship is funded by Federation of International Football Association (FIFA).

Groups: