Build Up Match:

Uganda Cranes (CHAN Team) 0-0 Uganda Hippos (U-20)

Uganda Cranes (CHAN team) and the national U-20 side (The Hippos) played out to a non-scoring draw during a practice game played at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru in Buikwe on Tuesday evening.

It was one game that either sides desperately yearned for in preparation for their respective forthcoming tasks at hand.

The Cranes are preparing for the first leg away to Burundi in the CHAN 2020 qualifier in Bujumbura as the Hippos will be hosting 10 other countries for the CECAFA U-20 Championship.

In the game proper, either sides labored to build play and create a couple of goal scoring opportunities but the respective defences were equal to the task.

The Cranes goalkeeper Yasin Mugabi was forced into a double save in the opening stanza, thwarting lanky forward Frank Ssebufu and left footed Abdul Karim Watambala in quick succession.

In the second half, towering defender Benon Tahomera came close for the senior lads with a header.

The two technical departments called for a series of changes as a means to test out the different playing partnerships and formations.

FUFA Media Saidi Kyeyune takes on Uganda Hippos players during the warm up game at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru

The Cranes set off for Bujumbura on Thursday with an 18 man playing team as the juniors will head to Gulu on the same day where they are pooled in group A alongside Sudan, Djibouti and Eritrea.

The Juniors (Hippos) gave us a perfect test during the build up match. We have been training on how to use the win the ball and use it effectively. We shall continue to prepare a good team ahead of the Burundi contest away and home Abdallah Mubiru, Interim Uganda Cranes head coach

Team Line Ups:

Uganda Cranes (CHAN team) XI:

Yasin Mugabi (G.K), Paul Willa, Arafat Galiwango, Halid Lwaliwa, John Revita, Saidi Kyeyune, Yusuf Ssozi, Allan Kayiwa, Shafiq Kagimu, Vianney Ssekajjugo, Fahad Bayo

Subs: Charles Lukwago (GK), James Alitho (GK), Mustafa Mujuzi, Mustafa Kizza, Paul Mbowa, Benson Tahomera, Paul Mucureezi, Ssozi Nicholas, Muzamir Mutyaba, Bright Anukani, Mike Mutyaba, Allan Okello, Owori David, Sserunkuma Daniel, Joel Madondo.

Uganda Hippos XI:

Mutwalibi Mugolofa (GK), Justine Opiro, Robert Kitabalwa, Gavin Kizito, Derrick Kigunddu, Joseph Kafumbe, Frank Ssebuufu, Najib Iga, Sadat Anaku, Karim Watambala, Ashraf Zizinga

Second half team: Denis Otim (GK), Kevin Ssekimbegga, Aziz Kayondo, Kenneth Semakula, Musa Ramadan, Steven Sserwadda, Joseph Kafumbe, Sadam Masereka, Ivan Bogere, Isma Mugulusi, Davis Ssekajja