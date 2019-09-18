CHAN 2020 Qualifiers | Uganda Cranes Vs Burundi

1st Leg: 21st September 2019 – Bujumbura

21st September 2019 – Bujumbura 2nd Leg: 19th October 2019 – Kampala

Uganda Cranes interim head coach Abdallah Mubiru has confirmed the 18 players who will travel to Burundi for the first leg of the 2020 CHAN Qualifiers.

KCCA forward Mike Mutyaba is the biggest surprise inclusion of the 18 players named having been out of the system for a long time with injuries and a retirement stint.

Wakiso Giants Media Viane Ssekajugo lifts the ball over URA goalkeeper Alinozi Nafian

Police FC midfielder Yusuf Ssozi and Wakiso Giants left winger Viane Ssekajugo make the cut for the first time in the national team traveling delegation.

Other faces are the usual suspects who have been part of the fold for a long time.

The team is prepared, determined and ready to bring back positive results Abdallah Mubiru

Uganda will travel to Burundi early Thursday morning aboard Kenya Airways ahead of Saturday’s game.

The return leg shall be played on 19th October 2019 with the winner on aggregate making the grade for the final CHAN tournament next year in Cameroon.

Uganda Cranes eliminated Somalia during the first round played away (in Djibouti) and Kampala over two legs.

Uganda Cranes squad:

Goalkeepers: James Alitho (URA), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC)

Defenders: Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Mustafa Mujuzi (Proline FC), Kizza Mustafa (KCCA FC), John Revita (KCCA FC), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers SC), Paul Patrick Mbowa (URA FC)

Midfielders: Yusuf Ssozi (Police FC), Nicholas Kasozi (KCCA FC), Mutyaba Muzamir (KCCA FC), Vianney Sekajugo (Wakiso Giants FC), Mike Mutyaba (KCCA FC), Shafiq Kagimu (URA FC), Allan Okello (KCCA FC), Bright Anukani (Proline FC)

Strikers: Fahad Bayo (Vipers SC), Dan Muzeyi Sserunkuma (Vipers SC)

The technical team: