2019 COSAFA Women U17 Championship: 20th – 29th September
Venue: Port Luis – Mauritius
Group A Fixtures
- 20th Sept – Uganda – Zambia
- 22nd Sept – Uganda – Mauritius
- 24th Sept – Comoros – Uganda
Amidst a heavy rainstorm on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, the Uganda Girls U17 delegation departed Entebbe International Airport aboard Emirates Air for Port Luis in Mauritius.
The mission at hand is the COSAFA Girls U17 Championship that kicks off on Friday 20th September in Port Luis city.
The 29 man delegation had 20 players and 9 officials.
Head coach Ayub Khalifa is pretty sure that they will perform well at the championship where Uganda was invited although he again acknowledged it may be a tough one as well.
It will be a tough tournament but we have got enough time to prepare the girls. We are going to compete and come back with a victory. Our struggle is to be number one after allAyub Khalifa, Uganda U-17 Head Coach
Uganda is in Group A alongside the hosts Mauritius, Zambia, and Comoros.
The first match will be against Zambia on Friday 20th September at Francois Xavier Stadium in Port Luis before playing Mauritius and Comoros on 22nd and 24th September respectively.
The Traveling delegation:
Players:
Goalkeepers: Daphine Nyayenga (Uganda Martyrs HS), Joan Namusisi (Mukono HS), and Gift Nasasira (Gadafi Integrated)
Defenders: Gillian Akadinda (Olila HS), Patricia Akiror (Masaka SS), Stella Musibika (Kawempe Muslim SS), Precious Atwine (Up Hill College), Bira Nadunga (Olila HS), and Cissy Kabarwani (King of Kings).
Midfielders: Kevin Nakacwa (Uganda Martyrs), Samali Nakacwa (Kawempe Muslim SS), Zaitun Namaganda (Taggy HS), Maureen Nangonzi (Mukono HS), Sumayah Komuntale (King of Kings), Margret Kunihira (Kawempe Muslim SS).
Forwards: Shakira Nyinagahirwa (Kawempe Muslim SS), Juliet Nalukenge (Captain – Kawempe MuslimSS), Fauzia Najjemba (Mukono HS), Catherine Nagadya (Katuuso Community SS) and Hadijah Nandago (Kawempe Muslim SS).
Officials:
- Leader of Delegation: Chris Kalibbala
- Head Coach: Ayub Khalifa
- Assistant Coach: Hadijah Namuyanja
- Team Trainer: Olive Mbekeka
- Goalkeeping Coach: James Magala
- Team Coordinator: Jackson Nyiima
- Team Doctor: Stella Nankumba
- Equipment Manager: Cissy Nakiguba
- Media Officer: Alex Kasirye