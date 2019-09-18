2019 COSAFA Women U17 Championship: 20th – 29th September

Venue: Port Luis – Mauritius

Group A Fixtures

20th Sept – Uganda – Zambia

22nd Sept – Uganda – Mauritius

24th Sept – Comoros – Uganda

Amidst a heavy rainstorm on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, the Uganda Girls U17 delegation departed Entebbe International Airport aboard Emirates Air for Port Luis in Mauritius.

The mission at hand is the COSAFA Girls U17 Championship that kicks off on Friday 20th September in Port Luis city.

The 29 man delegation had 20 players and 9 officials.

Head coach Ayub Khalifa is pretty sure that they will perform well at the championship where Uganda was invited although he again acknowledged it may be a tough one as well.

It will be a tough tournament but we have got enough time to prepare the girls. We are going to compete and come back with a victory. Our struggle is to be number one after all Ayub Khalifa, Uganda U-17 Head Coach

Uganda is in Group A alongside the hosts Mauritius, Zambia, and Comoros.

The first match will be against Zambia on Friday 20th September at Francois Xavier Stadium in Port Luis before playing Mauritius and Comoros on 22nd and 24th September respectively.

FUFA Media The group photo of the Uganda U-17 female team (players and officials) at Entebbe International Airport Departures

The Traveling delegation:

Players:

Goalkeepers: Daphine Nyayenga (Uganda Martyrs HS), Joan Namusisi (Mukono HS), and Gift Nasasira (Gadafi Integrated)

Defenders: Gillian Akadinda (Olila HS), Patricia Akiror (Masaka SS), Stella Musibika (Kawempe Muslim SS), Precious Atwine (Up Hill College), Bira Nadunga (Olila HS), and Cissy Kabarwani (King of Kings).

Midfielders: Kevin Nakacwa (Uganda Martyrs), Samali Nakacwa (Kawempe Muslim SS), Zaitun Namaganda (Taggy HS), Maureen Nangonzi (Mukono HS), Sumayah Komuntale (King of Kings), Margret Kunihira (Kawempe Muslim SS).

Forwards: Shakira Nyinagahirwa (Kawempe Muslim SS), Juliet Nalukenge (Captain – Kawempe MuslimSS), Fauzia Najjemba (Mukono HS), Catherine Nagadya (Katuuso Community SS) and Hadijah Nandago (Kawempe Muslim SS).

Officials: