On 8th July 2019, Kawowo Sports conveyed the message about the retirement from active football for former Uganda Cranes international Steven “Bengo-man” Bengo.

Two months down the road, Bengo in conjunction with his immediate past club Wakiso Giants, an ex-internationals’ group (All Stars Kampala Association) and the management of Tavern Woods – Kabusu duly confirmed to the world about the development.

With a mixture of delight and agony, Bengo announced the official climax of an illustrious career as he freely narrated the journey thus far, bright and low moments as well as the regrets that will now be reference points for many budding footballers, sportsmen at large.

In a special way, he singled out former Uganda Cranes head coach Bobby Williamson who summoned him to the national team and handled him the debut.

“I admit that coach Bobby Williamson is my best coach. He is the man who expressed great belief in my talents, he trusted in me and gave me a chance on the national team” Bengo noted.

KAWOWO SPORTS Steven Bengo while still at KCCA FC

Sometime back KCCA FC manager Mike Mutebi had offered to take me back. I was diagnosed and deemed not fit for health reasons. I was taken on by Wakiso Giants with the objective to help the club attain promotion to the Uganda Premier League. I am happy that we managed to achieve this. At the start of this very season, medicals were conducted and again advised to avoid heavy involvement on the field. I had not option than retire. Wakiso Giants promised to help me attain my badges as I embark on a coaching career. I am happy that I started on the first levels and also has started the Steven Bengo Initiative to help elevate the children in the slums since I was also born and raised from the slums Steven Bengo

Bengo kick-started his career in the slums where he was spotted by the famous Friends of Football (FOF) Academy.

He then crossed to Sports Club Villa junior side – The Jogoos.

After promising service, he was elevated to the “A” team of the Sports Club Villa senior side.

He has since played at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), Soana and lately Wakiso Giants.

He also ventured outside the peripheries of Uganda in Rwanda (Kiyovu), Tanzania (Young Africans) and Kenya at Nakumatt.

He won two CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup championships as well as two national league honours.

The Bengo Steven Initiative will make outreaches to the Ghetto children with different messages of hope and inspiration.

Wakiso Giants Steven Bengo’s close ball control was enviable

Career Regrets:

Bengo is sad that he did not make it to Europe as one of his life dreams.

“It is with regret that I have retired from the game without playing in Europe, It was always my dream to play in a big European league but unfortunately it did not happen. I am happy with the heights I have reached though” he stated.

Bengo also named his best eleven players with goalkeeper and current Uganda Cranes captain Dennis Onyango among.

Others are; Simon Masaaba, Godfrey Walusimbi, Ibrahim Ssekagya, Mike Azira, Oscar Agaba, Steven Bengo, Augustine Nsumba, Dan Wagaluka, David Obua and Geofrey Sserunkuma.

In the near future, he will organize a testimonial match to official say bye bye to the beautiful game with proceeds targeted for the Bengo Steven Initiative activities.

At the moment, Bengo is among the coaching staff (as a trainer) at Wakiso Giants Football Club.