The Federation of Uganda Football Association has cleared Busoga United to host their games at the Mighty Arena.

The ground, used by Busoga United (then Kirinya-Jinja SS) last season, had initially not met the FUFA Licensing requirements forcing the club to host their first two home games at FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru.

FUFA Licensing Committee re-inspected The Mighty Arena-Jinja and found it to meet the minimum requirements to host StarTimes Uganda Premier League games and accordingly, Busoga United FC can host their home games at this ground with effect from 18th September 2019. FUFA

The first game at the ground located within the Jinja SSS premises will be against SC Villa on October 5. They will, however, visit Mbarara City before the Villa tie on October 1.

Busoga is currently fourth on the table with six points from four matches.