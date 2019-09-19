The Uganda Premier League has postponed the tie between URA Football Club and BUL Football Club.

According to a statement released by league secretariat, the match that was originally scheduled to be played on Friday, October 4 has been transferred to Saturday, October 5.

The UPL Secretariat has rescheduled M#50 URA FC Vs BUL FC from Friday 4th October 2019 to Saturday 05th October 2019 due to unavailability of Mandela National Stadium. Kickoff time is 4:00pm. We regret any inconvenience caused. UPL Statement

URA is currently 11th on the log with four points from as many games while BUL is fourth with nine points from four games.