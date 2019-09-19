The Uganda Premier League has postponed the tie between URA Football Club and BUL Football Club.

According to a statement released by league secretariat, the match that was originally scheduled to be played on Friday, October 4 has been transferred to Saturday, October 5.

The UPL Secretariat has rescheduled M#50 URA FC Vs BUL FC from Friday 4th October 2019 to Saturday 05th October 2019 due to unavailability of Mandela National Stadium. Kickoff time is 4:00pm. We regret any inconvenience caused.

UPL Statement

URA is currently 11th on the log with four points from as many games while BUL is fourth with nine points from four games.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here