2019 COSAFA U17 Women’s Championship | Group A

| Uganda 1-1 Zambia

Uganda and Zambia played out a one-all draw in the opener of the 2019 COSAFA U17 Women’s Championship at St. François Xavier Stadium in Mauritius.

Skipper Juliet Nalukenge converted from the spot to give Uganda the lead midway through the second half but a howler by goalkeeper Daphine Nanyenga gifted Zambia the equalizer when she failed to deal with Sherry Masomo effort towards the end of the game.

COSAFA Media Juliet Nalukenge goes past two Zambia players

Ayub Khalifa largely maintained the team that he has been starting in the practice games with Gillian Akadinda, Patricia Akiror, Stella Musubika, and Bira Nadunga forming the backline.

In the midfield, the team had Kevin Nakachwa, Shakira Nyinagahirwa and Zaitun Namaganda while Nalukenge led upfront with Fauzia Najjemba and Margaret Kunihira offering support on either wing.

Zambia looked the better side and were comfortable on the ball but Uganda was resilient and looked sharper whenever they surged forward.

Nakachwa drove through the middle and entered Zambia’s box but was brought down for Uganda to get a penalty two minutes after the hour mark.

Captain Nalukenge calmed her nerves to slot home the resultant penalty to give Uganda the lead.

She nearly doubled the lead when a fine cross from left-back Akiror met her unmarked inside the area but her volley went a few inches off target.

COSAFA Media Left back Patricia Akiror in action

With seven minutes left on the clock, Zambia levelled matter when Masomo’s strike went through goalkeeper Nanyenga’s hands.

Najjemba was named player of the match.

COSAFA Media Fauzia Najjemba receives her accolade after the game

Uganda will return to action on Sunday against hosts Mauritius before winding up group games against Comoros.

Uganda U17 Starting XI: Daphine Nanyenga, Gillian Akadinda, Patricia Akiror, Stella Musubika, Bira Nadunga, Kevin Nakachwa, Shakira Nyinagahirwa, Zaitun Namaganda, Juliet Nalukenge (C), Margaret Kunihira, Fauzia Najjemba

Zambia U17 Starting XI: Inghutu Muchahabali, Edah Lungu, Martha Banda, Precious Nsama, Florence Kasonde, Esther Banda, Maweta Chilenga, Patricia Mumba, Comfort Selemani, Ester Siamufuko (C), Tisilile Lungu