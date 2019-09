Football fans, players and media personnel have taken to social media to pay tribute to retired midfielder Steven Bengo.

Bengo announced his retirement from the beautiful game on Thursday.

Here are selected posts from social media

My atmost respect and support towards #BengoSteven AKA Bengoman Zaga upon his retirement from football…you've played yo part Bro. Can't wait to support your activities as you enjoy yo fantastic retirement…#OnwardUpwards #BengoSteven10. pic.twitter.com/BfUpL5eTlS — #SuperMan (@UmonyBrian) September 19, 2019

I remember him scoring a brace against Rwanda in the CECAFA quarter finals 2009..his love for the game of football had been magical..and am sure is going to make a good coach..#coach Bengo.. enjoy your retirement. — Bazannye Johnbosco (@BazannyeJ) September 19, 2019

He is a player who played for the three BIG clubs in the country VEK!



Steven Bengo officially Retires from the beautiful game!



Some call him the most technically gifted player of his GENERATION.



How will you remember The Magician? — Ismael Kiyonga (@IsmaelKiyonga) September 19, 2019

Good luck magician. We wish you the best in your retirement.

Thanks for the memories.#TBT #BengoRetires #WeAreExpress pic.twitter.com/cnn7cimfY0 — Express FC (@ExpressFCUganda) September 19, 2019

Its OFFICIAL! Steven Bengo officially announces Retirement from the Beautiful Game. He was pivotal in guiding our team to the top flight.



What do you remember about BENGO?#PrideOfWakiso#WeArePurpleSharks pic.twitter.com/K26Srcc2Iy — Wakiso Giants FC (@WakisoGiantsFC) September 19, 2019

I grew up when Bengo Steven was a hit in Ugandan football and I remember in my primary school u wud either call me #stevenbengo o @MichaelEssien and that's how I loved this guy. All the best out of the beautiful sport bro😢😢😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/akMsH9WtqU — Jsalvador (@Julius_256) September 19, 2019

Bengo was the truth. Skill for days.

Between the injuries and weight issues(which were probably brought on because of the injuries), he just couldn’t take that next step. — UGForrestGump (@UGForrestGump) September 19, 2019

Bengo Steven arguably the best 🇺🇬 creative midfeilder in the past 10 years has hang up his boots due to medical reasons, Bengo has revealed he is currently working with @UPL side @WakisoGiantsFC in the technical department, happy retirement Bengo man Zaga.👏 pic.twitter.com/DasUzxIpTS — #Pitchside with Tabu Peter. (@PetaTabu) September 19, 2019

Like Eugene Ssepuya, I only came to know Bengo after his wonderful performance in CECAFE 2008.

Happy retirement Steven Bengo.

⚽⚽⚽ pic.twitter.com/z58AkX7gTx — Julius Bryan Bruno Ssenyunja 🇺🇬 (@GreyhedBrrNo) September 19, 2019

Thanks Steven for the memories at sc villa pic.twitter.com/pwTEBE4KVB — Sembajja Med @sc villa (@SembajjaMed) September 20, 2019