Hossam El Badry has been appointed by the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) as the national team’s new head coach.

El Badry replaced Javier Aguirre who was axed after Egypt was eliminated from the Total 2019 Africa Cup of Nations at the quarter final stage by South Africa.

“The EFA has decided to appoint Hossam El Badry as the new coach for the Egyptian senior team following a meeting on Wednesday,” Egypt’s FA said in a statement.

El Badry returns to coaching after he was relieved of his duties at Al Ahly following that 2-0 loss to KCCA at Namboole in the Caf Champions League.

His first competitive games as coach of the Pharaohs will be in November when they begin their bid to reach the 2021 Nations Cup finals in Cameroon.

The Pharaohs are drawn in Group G of 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying alongside Kenya, Togo and Comoros.