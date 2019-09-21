CECAFA U-20 Challenge Cup Uganda 2019:

Match Day 1 Games (Saturday, 21st September):

Sudan Vs Djibouti (Group A) – Gulu – 1:30 PM

Uganda Vs Eritrea (Group A) – Gulu – 4:00 PM

Burundi Vs South Sudan (Group C) – Njeru – 4:00 PM

Uganda U-20 national team head coach Morley Byekwaso has named an offensive line up that will face Eritrea in the second group A match at Pece War Memorial Stadium.

Denis Otim starts in goal ahead of Jack Komakech.

Justine Opiro commands the starting slot at right back ahead of Kevin Ssekimbigge.

Vipers left back Aziz Abdul Kayondo starts ahead of St Mary’s SS Kitende teammate Robert Kitabalwa.

Derrick Kiggundu and team skipper Gavin Kizito Mugweri start as the two central defenders.

Kenneth Semakula, Hassan Ssenyonjo and Joseph Kafumbe form the midfield trio.

Najib Yiga, Sadat Happy Anaku and Ivan Bogere will lead the quest for goals upfront.

The match will be the second for group A following an early kick off between Sudan and Djibouti at the same venue.

Uganda U-20 XI (Shirt Numbers in bracket):

Denis Otim (1), Justine Opiro (17), Aziz Abdul Kayondo (3), Derrick Kiggundu (13), Gavin Kizito (5), Kenneth Semakula (4), Hassan Ssenyonjo (12), Joseph Kafumbe (14), Najib Yiga (7), Sadat Happy Anaku (10), Ivan Bogere (9)

Subs:

Jack Komakech (18), Patrick Mubiru (19), Kevin Ssekimbegge (2), Robert Kitabalwa (16), Steven Sserwadda (8), Isma Mugulusi (15), Ivan Asaba (11), Sadam Masereka (20)