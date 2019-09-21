Portuguese Toni Conceicao has been appointed as the new coach of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon replacing Dutch legend Clarence Seedorf.

The former AC Milan and Real Madrid star was relieved of his duties following an abysmal performance at the Africa Cup of Nations where the team failed to defend the African title.

Toni has recently been at Romanian side CFR Cluj and his contract longevity with the Cameroon national team hasn’t been disclosed until next month.

Cameroon legend Francois Omam Biyik who played at three World Cups and helped the Indomitable Lions win the 1988 Africa Cup of Nations will be his assistant while legendary goalkeeper Jacques Songo’o, has been appointed as the national team’s goalkeeping coach.

The 57 year old Portuguese will be expected to lead Cameroon at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations on home soil as well as secure the five-time African champions qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

This will be the first time he is in charge of a national team despite a 20-year career that has seen him manage 14 clubs across four countries.