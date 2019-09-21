2019 CECAFA U20 Challenge Cup

Burundi 3-3 South Sudan

FUFA Technical Centre

Burundi and South Sudan settled for a draw as the 2019 CECAFA U20 Challenge Cup got underway on Saturday.

A thrilling encounter played at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru ended in a three all draw with Burundi needing to come from behind every time including a late equaliser.

Dan Lual Gumnok scored a hat trick for South Sudan but it was not enough to guide South Sudan to victory with Yassin Dushime, Karim Niyonkuru and captain Hamimu Hakizimana scoring a goal each for Burundi.

Despite dominating proceedings in the opening stages of the game, Burundi failed to capitalize on their chances.

Arthur Nibikora tested the back of the net in the 10th minute but his goal was ruled for offside by centre referee Ali Mfaume from Zanzibar.

Two minutes later, South Sudan got the lead through lanky forward Gumnok who beat Burundi’s defence for pace before slotting home.

In the 23rd minute, Dushime’s feeble strike outside the area beat goalkeeper Simon Pitia Justin at the far post for Burundi’s equalizer.

South Sudan were forced into making a change in the 33rd minute when Tony Francis Clement sustained an injury and was replaced by Steven Duol Doyak.

With six minutes to the mandatory break, Gumnok once again registered his name on the score sheet when he ran through on goal to lobe past onrushing goalkeeper and thus restore the lead for South Sudan.

Burundi were the better side in the second stanza and needed only four minutes to once again level matters this time from the spot.

Nibikora was brought down inside the area and Nyinonkuru did no mistake to convert the resultant penalty sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.

Gumnok pounced onto a loose ball following a goal melee to complete his hat trick in the 58th minute.

At the death of the clock, Burundi who kept surging forward got the equaliser through captain Hakizimana whose low drive found the back of the net to help his team salvage a point.

The two teams are in group C alongside Somalia.

In group A, hosts Uganda were held to a one all draw by Eritrea while Sudan outwitted Djibouti 4-0 in the games played at Pece stadium, Gulu district.

Action will continue on Sunday with Kenya playing Zanzibar while Tanzania will face Ethiopia in group B games that will be played at the FUFA Technical Centre.

Burundi Starting XI

Juma Nijimbere, Amissi Ntunzwenimana, Ally Ndikumana, Michel Prince Musore, Akbar Muderi, Hamimu Hakizimana©, Nasri Samir, Arthur Nibikora, Karim Niyonkuru, Yassin Dushime

South Sudan Starting XI

Simon Pitia Justin, Dominic James Arkanelo, Geofrey Akol Tobs, Chan Lam Buay, Stephen Data Joseph, Emmanuel Gama William, Tony Francis Clement, Samuel Solong Daniel©, Daniel Lual Gumnok, Emmanuel Peter Loki, Taban Angero Phillip