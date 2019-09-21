CHAN 2020 Qualifier (2nd Round, 1st Leg):

Burundi 0-3 Uganda Cranes

Uganda Cranes overcame Burundi 3-0 in the first away leg of the CHAN 2020 second round qualifier at the Intwari Stadium in Bujumbura on Saturday.

Uganda Cranes are just a step away from qualifying for the fifth successive Africa Nations Championship Finals after an emphatic 3-0 away win against Burundi.

Viane Sekajugo, Muzamiru Mutyaba and Mustafa Kizza scored the goals for the Cranes under the interim leadership of Abdallah Mubiru.

Sekajugo broke the deadlock in the 12th minute with a debut goal that saw the team take a half time break.

Fahad Bayo should have doubled the lead but was denied by Burundi goalie in the 29th minute.

The second half saw the hosts press for the leveller but the Cranes kept their calm and got the second in the 83rd through skipper Muzamiru Mutyaba.

Mubiru had made changes with Allan Okello and Shafik Kagimu paving way for Bright Anukani and Mike Mutyaba who made a Cranes team cut after five years absence.

With two minutes to the final whistle, Kizza wrapped up the victory to all but seal Uganda’s fate as one of the 16 nations to play at the Cameroon 2020 Chan finals.

Uganda will now seek to avoid a 4-0 defeat in Kampala on October 18 to reach the Promised Land.

Uganda Cranes XI:

Charles Lukwago (GK), Paul Willa, Mustafa Kizza, John Revita, Halid Lwaliwa (Captain), Nicholas Kasozi (Yusuf Ssozi), Muzamir Mutyaba, Allan Okello (Bright Anukani), Shafiq Kagimu (Mike Mutyaba), Fahad Bayo, Vianney Ssekajjugo

Unused Subs:

James Alitho (GK), Paul Patrick Mbowa, , Mustafa Mujuzi and Dan Muzeyi Sserunkuma, .

Coach: Abdallah Mubiru