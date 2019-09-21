Javier Martinez Espinoza has been appointed Rayon Sport coach close to a year after being sacked by Vipers SC.

The Mexican has signed a one year deal with the Rwanda Premier League giants.

Martinez was relieved of duties at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende just five months into his two year contract after he permanently took over from Portuguese Da Costa.

@rayon_sports confirm appointment of Javier Martinez Espinoza as new manager on a one-year contract….@rayon_sports yishimiye gutangaza ko Javier Martinez Espinoza ariwe mutoza mushya wa Gikundiro……. #Gikundiro😎 pic.twitter.com/qBX2lr5VA8 — Official Rayon Sports (@rayon_sports) September 21, 2019

He takes over from Brazilian Robert Oliviera Concalves who won the Rwanda title with the club and also led the team into the quarter finals of the Caf Confederation Cup.

Martinez biggest task will be to ensure Rayon Sport guides the Blues to the championship in Rwanda.