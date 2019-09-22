2019 CECAFA U20 Boys’ Challenge Cup

Group B

Tanzania 4-0 Ethiopia

FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

Tanzania began their journey at the 2019 CECAFA U20 Boys’ Challenge Cup on a good note with a sounding victory against Ethiopia.

In the first group B game played on Sunday at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru, Tanzania literally broke no sweet to secure a 4-0 win.

Highly rated striker Pius John Kelvin gave Tanzania the lead before lanky forward Andrew Albert Chimsinga took matters into his own hands to score a hat trick.

Kelvin who recently had trials at Belgian outfit Racing Genk opened the scores in the 17th minute when he cut from the left flank to send a low drive just at the edge of the box.

On the other hand, Ethiopia got chances to level matters especially through Abel Negashe but were wasteful and failed to put away the xhances.

Chimsinga doubled the lead for Tanzania in the 37th minute when Kelvin’s ground pass found him unmarked on the far post.

He scored his second on the day and Tanzania’s third three minutes after the break before completing his hat trick towards the end of the game.

Tanzania’s coach Zebra Katwila lauded his players for the performance and believes this was a good motivation ahead of their next game.

“I thank the players for the display. I know were not perfect but this motivates us ahead of the next game and we hope to improve where we did not do good today. He said.

His counterpart, Yosef Tesfaye blamed the loss on lack of experience but indicated the tournament will help them to improve.

“Tanzania were the better side and I believe my players put up a good fight. This is the first time that the team is travelling outside Ethiopia and the tournament can only help us to become better.”

Action continues on Monday with hosts Uganda taking on Djibouti while Sudan will play Eritrea at Pece War Memorial stadium in Gulu in group C.

At FUFA Technical Centre, group C action will see Somalia take on against Burundi drew three all against South Sudan in their first game.

Tanzania Starting XI

Ally Salim Katoro, Israel Patrick Mwenda, Gastapha Saimon Rukomba, Dickson Nickson Job(c), Oscar Geoffrey Masai, Ally Hussein Msengi, Tepsi Evance Theonassy, Novatus Disnas Miroshi, Andrew Albert Simchimba, John Kelvin Pius, Gadaf Ramadhan Said

Ethiopia Starting XI

Yohannes Temesgen, Murad Abebeker, Eyob Matios, Yabsera Mulegea, Fuad Nesru(C), Muse Kabela, Biruk Mengashe, Abeayehu Hajiso, Eyob Alemayehu, Tamirat Silas, Abel Negashe