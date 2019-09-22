Burundi needed to come from a goal down on three occasions to earn a point against South Sudan in a thrilling game played at the FUFA Technical Centre on Saturday.

The group C encounter between South Sudan and Burundi at the ongoing CECAFA U20 Challenge Cup ended in a three-all draw with the latter scoring a stoppage-time equaliser to salvage a point.

Head coach Gustave Niyonkuru lauded his players for the spirited fight and the never give up attitude portrayed in the game.

“I thank the players for the fighting spirit exhibited here. South Sudan were a tough opponent but the boys showed character to get a point,” he said.

“We had a sloppy start and this gave South Sudan the chance to score but when we improved especially in the second half, we marched them and in the end, we managed to secure at least a point.”

Niyonkuru, however, believes there are some areas he needs to address before their next game against Somalia on Monday.

“I think we need to improve in the way we defend. We failed to close spaces against South Sudan and they punished us. We shall go back and try to work on that before our next game against Somalia.”

Daniel Lual Gumnok scored a hat trick for South Sudan while Yassin Dushime, Karim Niyonkuru and Hamimu Hakizimana scored a goal each for Burundi.