South Sudan U20 head coach Simon James Yor was left disappointed after a three all draw against Burundi as the CECAFA U20 Challenge Cup got underway on Saturday.

Despite taking the lead on three occasions in the game played at the FUFA Technical Centre, South Sudan could not hold on for maximum points and conceded a stoppage-time equaliser for the game to end in a stalemate.

Coach Yor indicated that his charges had a chance to secure three points but were wasteful in front of goal.

“A very exciting game for the people who watched but a disappointing result for us. We had the chance to register maximum points but we failed to use the several chances we got,” he said.

Yor also added that the lack of concentration in defence was also a challenge and hopes to address this before their next game.

“We gave away easy goals. I do not think we defended well, there were lapses in concentration in defending and we must work on that before our next game.”

Dan Lual Gumnok scored a hat trick for South Sudan but a stoppage-time equaliser from captain Hamimu Hakizimana ensured Burundi salvaged a point. Yassin Dushime and Karim Niyonkuru scored the other goals for Burundi.

South Sudan and Burundi are in Group C alongside Somalia.