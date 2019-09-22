2 019 COSAFA U17 Women’s Championship

Sunday, 22nd September 2019 | 2:30 pm | St. Francois Xavier stadium

Uganda vs Mauritius

Uganda U17 Women’s national team head coach Ayub Khalifa has maintained the team that played against Zambia for Sunday’s clash against hosts Mauritius.

Khalifa has stuck with the team that drew one all against Zambia in the first group game played on Friday.

Uganda returns to action on Sunday afternoon against Mauritius who obliterated Comoros 5-1 in their first game.

Goalkeeper Daphine Nanyenga despite making a howler that resulted into Zambia’s equalizer maintains her slot.

The back line has Gillian Akadinda and Patricia Akiror as the right and left back respectively while Stella Musubika and Bira Naddunga are two Centre backs.

Kevin Nakachwa, Shakira Nyinagahirwa and Zaitun Namaganda are the three midfielders on the team.

The trio of Fauzia Najjemba, skipper Juliet Nalukenge and Margaret Kunihira will take the responsibility of looking for goals.

Uganda is in group A alongside hosts Mauritius, Zambia and Comoros.

Uganda U17 Starting XI

Daphine Nyayenga (GK) (Uganda Martyrs High School), Gillian Akadinda (Olila High School), Patricia Akiror (Masaka SS), Stella Musibika (Kawempe Muslim SS), Bira Nadunga (Olila High School), Kevin Nakacwa (Uganda Martyrs High School), Margret Kunihira (Kawempe Muslim SS), Shakira Nyinagahirwa (Kawempe Muslim SS), Juliet Nalukenge (Captain – Kawempe MuslimSS), Fauzia Najjemba (Mukono High School), Zaitun Namaganda (Taggy High School)

Substitutes

Joan Namusisi (Mukono HS), Gift Nasasira (GK) (Gadafi Integrated), Catherine Nagadya (Katuuso Community SS), Sumayah Komuntale (King of Kings), Precious Atwiine (Up Hill College), Cissy Kabarwani (King of Kings), Hadijah Nandago (Kawempe Muslim SS)