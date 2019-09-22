2019 COSAFA U17 Women’s Championship

Uganda 11-0 Mauritius

St. Francis Xavier stadium

Uganda showed no mercy for COSAFA U17 Women’s Championship hosts Mauritius putting up a dominant performance that saw them outwit the latter.

A one sided affair played at St. Francis Xavier stadium on Sunday saw Uganda run riot against Mauritius winning the game 11-0.

Skipper Juliet Nalukenge led the way scoring six goals to take her tally at the tournament to seven and thus lead the scoring charts.

She converted from the spot as Uganda drew one all against Zambia in the first group game played on Friday.

Fauzia Najjemba (brace), goalkeeper Daphine Nanyenga, Stella Musubika and Margaret Kunihira scored the other goals for Uganda.

Coach Ayub Khalifa made no changes in the team that played against Zambia

As early as the third minute, Uganda had taken the lead through Kunihira who dribbled from the left flank before striking home.

Three minutes later, Nalukenge doubled the lead in what turned out to be a walk in the park for Uganda and a moment for the lethal forward to shine.

Defender Musubika got Uganda’s third goal, Najjemba fired home the fourth before Nalukenge added two more goals to complete a hat trick before the break.

By half time, Uganda was in full control leading the game 6-0.

In the second half, Najjemba added one more while goalkeeper Daphine Nanyenga converted from the spot when Nalukenge was fouled inside the area.

Nalukenge continued to tear apart Mauritius scoring three more goals in the second half

Victory takes Uganda to four points in two games but still second in group A behind Zambia who defeated Comoros 15-0.

Nalukenge was named player of the game and also walked away with the match ball.

Uganda will return to action on Tuesday against Comoros in the final group game.

Uganda U17 Starting XI

Daphine Nyayenga (GK), Gillian Akadinda, Patricia Akiror, Stella Musibika, Bira Nadunga, Kevin Nakacwa, Margret Kunihira, Shakira Nyinagahirwa, Juliet Nalukenge, Fauzia Najjemba, Zaitun Namaganda