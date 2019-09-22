Uganda Cranes coach Abdallah Mubiru feels the score line should have been different for his side against Burundi if the team was lethal.

However, the gaffer is delighted the team will now have an advantage going into the return leg as the goal remains to seal qualification for the 2020 Chan finals.

“We thank God for the win today, we were able to win 3-0, but the margin should have been bigger,” said Mubiru in a post-match interview.

“But the win gives us an advantage over our opponents ahead of our second leg game although nothing is over yet as we still have work to do.

Goals from Viane Sekajugo, Muzamiru Mutyaba and Mustafa Kizza sealed the victory in Bujumbura but Fahad Bayo was denied twice with only the keeper to beat, Shafik Kagimu failed to hit target inside the area while there were missed chances for Okello and Kagimu as well.

The return leg will be played in Kampala on October 18 with the Cranes seeking to avoid a defeat of similar margin to reach Cameroon 2020.