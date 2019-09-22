CECAFA U-20 Championship:

Group A Matches:

Monday, September 23, 2019

Sudan Vs Eritrea – 1:30 PM

Uganda Vs Djibouti – 4:00 PM

*Both Games at Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu

Uganda Hippos striker Sadat Happy Anaku missed the team’s last training session on Sunday in preparation for their next CECAFA U-20 engagement against Djibouti on Monday, 23rd September 2019.

The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club striker was rested from the training session after picking up a knock during the national U-20 team one all duel with Eritrea on Saturday at the Pece War Memorial Stadium.

According to the technical team headed by Morley Byekwaso, the Anaku picked a heavy knock from the Eritrea game and was advised by the medics to rest.

The development implies that Anaku who had started the game against Eritrea will miss the second game when Uganda takes on another horn of Africa country, Djibouti.

In his absence, either Ivan Asaba or Isma Mugulusi are likely replacements.

From the basis of the team’s final training prior to the Djibouti game, Proline lead forward Ivan Bogere will steer the striking line as the main center forward.

Wakiso Giants midfielder Hassan Ssenyonjo, Asaba and Mugulusi could complete the attacking quartet.

That stated, goalkeeper Dennis Otim is most likely to maintain his slot in between the goal posts, and so, are the rest of the defenders.

Justine Opiro at right back, Aziz Abdul Kayondo on the left back position with the team central defenders Derrick Kiggundu and skipper Gavin Kizito Mugweri maintained.

One holding midfielder in Kenneth Ssemakula will be deployed with Steven Sserwadda drifted in to replace Joseph Kafumbe.

Hassan Ssenyonjo is most likely to be maintained in central offensive midfield with Isma Mugulusi and Asaba providing width on either flanks.

Proline striker Bogere, scorer of Uganda’s lone goal against Eritrea during the one all draw will lead the quest for the much needed goals as a sole forward.

The early kick off on Monday will see Sudan face Eritrea at 1:30 PM before Uganda Hippos’ match.

Both games will be played at the Pece War Memorial Stadium.

Probable Hippos XI Vs Djibouti:

Denis Otim (G.K), Justine Opiro, Aziz Abdul Kayondo, Derrick Kiggundu, Gavin Kizito Mugweri (Captain), Kenneth Semakula, Hassan Ssenyonjo, Steven Sserwadda, Ivan Bogere, Isma Mugulusi, Ivan Asaba

Subs:

Jack Komakech (G.K), Patrick Mubiru, Kevin Ssekimbegge, Robert Kitabalwa, Sadam Masereka, Joseph Kafumbe, Najib Yiga, Bright Anukani

Injured: Sadat Happy Anaku