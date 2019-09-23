2019 CECAFA U-20 Challenge Cup:

Monday, September 23, 2019 (Group A):

Sudan Vs Eritrea – 1:30 PM

Uganda Vs Djibouti – 4:00 PM

*Both matches at Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu

Uganda U-20 (Hippos) team camp in Gulu has been boosted by the timely arrival of creative midfielder Bright Anukani.

The Proline youngster traveled to Gulu on Sunday night moments after arrival from Bujumbura in Burundi where he had traveled with the Uganda Cranes team for the CHAN 2020 Qualifier.

In that very game, Uganda Cranes won 3-0 to build a comfortable advantage prior to the return leg in October.

Anukani straight away joined the team base in Gulu and he is expected to make the match day squad against Djibouti.

I traveled well to gulu from uganda cranes duty. i am ready to serve my country when named on the team. i also thank my teammates for the game played against eritrea. Bright Anukani, midfielder

Anukani missed the opening game for Uganda on Saturday against Eritrea that ended one goal apiece.

He is expected to provide options to the available pool of players in the camp and a healthy selection headache for head coach Morley Byekwaso alongside the rest of his technical team members.

The team offensive role has a variety of options in Wakiso Giants’ Hassan Ssenyonjo, Ivan Asaba (Vipers), Najib Yiga (Vipers), Steven Sserwadda (KCCA), Isma Mugulusi (Busoga United), Sadam Masereka (BUL) and now Anukani.

Uganda takes on Djibouti at the Pece War memorial stadium on Monday in the second group A match (4 PM) in the first of the double header.

The early kick off on Monday will see Sudan face Eritrea at 1:30 PM.

Probable Hippos XI Vs Djibouti:

Denis Otim (G.K), Justine Opiro, Aziz Abdul Kayondo, Derrick Kiggundu, Gavin Kizito Mugweri (Captain), Kenneth Semakula, Hassan Ssenyonjo, Steven Sserwadda, Ivan Bogere, Isma Mugulusi, Ivan Asaba

Subs:

Jack Komakech (G.K), Patrick Mubiru, Kevin Ssekimbegge, Robert Kitabalwa, Sadam Masereka, Joseph Kafumbe, Najib Yiga, Bright Anukani

Injured: Sadat Happy Anaku