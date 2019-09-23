Uganda Cranes combative midfielder Khalid Aucho was on the score sheet as his team Misr El-Makasa nicked a hard-fought win on the road.

Misr El-Makasa defeated Aswan FC 3-2 on Sunday in their first Egyptian Premier League game of the 2019-20 season.

Aucho who joined the club in July after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and was only making his second appearance opened the scores at the half-hour mark.

His debut came in the Egyptian Cup where his team lost to Zamalek on 28th August 2019.

The lead for Misr El-Makasa was shortlived with the hosts making an instant response through Mahmoud Naim who levelled matters in the 33rd minute before Ahmed Abd El- Zaher helped them take the lead five minutes later.

However, a second half brace from Amr Marei ensured the visitors regained their lead and eventually secured all three points.

Misr Lel- Makasa coached by former Egyptian striker Ahmed Hossam Hussein Abdelhamid popularly known as Mdo will return to action on 3rd October 2019 at home (Fayoum Stadium) against Zamalek.

Aswan FC Starting XI: Mosad Awad, Samir Elhusseini, Abdallah El Sanghawy, Mahmoud Naim, Mohammed Gaber, Khaled Abdelrahim(Oumed Oukri), Hassan Tarek(Fady Farid), Khaled El Sheikh, Ahmed Amer, Ahmed El Sageery(Tarek Abu El Ezz), Ahmed Abdul Zaher

Misr El-Makasa Starting XI: Mahmoud Hamdy, Ahmed Abdulaziz Mody, Mosin Fathi, Asseim Saied, Mohamed Desouki(Essam Sobhy), Mohammed Ibrahim, Khalid Aucho, Salah Rico Atef, Mohammed Ramadhan(Mido Gaber), Paulin Voavy(Salah Ashour), Amr Marei