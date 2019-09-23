CECAFA U-20 Challenge Cup:

Monday, September 23, 2019 (Group A):

Sudan Vs Eritrea – 1:30 PM

Uganda Vs Djibouti – 4:00 PM

Sudan might become the first country to qualify for the quarter final at the on-going CECAFA U-20 Challenge cup in Uganda.

Muhammed Mousa’s coached side only needs a win over Eritrea on Monday during the early kick off of this group A duel at the Pece War Memorial Stadium in Gulu.

Victory over Eritrea will guarantee Sudan a slot at the last eight hurdle since they will be will six points having won in convincing fashion 4-0 over Djibouti on Saturday.

Abbas Mohamed Namir, Ali Albager Eljamri, Yaser Ammar Aboalqaseem and Musab Kurdman Elsiddiq (penalty) got the goals for Sudan against Djibouti.

The quartet will once again be tasked to deliver the goods home as Sudan seeks maximum points.

FUFA Media Sudan U20 Players celebrate one of their four goals against Djibouti

Goalkeeper Adam Mohammed Elnoor kept a clean sheet against Djibouti and needs to replicate the same form alongside the defenders Ammar Mohamed Kannou, Ali Osama Mohamed (Captain), Ahmed Ibrahim Ahmed and Ahmed Mahmoud Ali.

Eritrea held hosts Uganda Hippos to a one all draw in their opening match during the second group A contest on the opening day.

Yosief Tesfai Mewael second half goal cancelled Ivan Bogere’s opener in the 37th minute as the two countries shared the spoils.

Uganda Hippos will play their second group A game on Monday at 4 PM against Djibouti at Pece War Memorial Stadium.

Probable Sudan XI:

Adam Mohammed Elnoor (G.K), Ammar Mohamed Kannou, Ali Osama Mohamed (Captain), Ahmed Ibrahim Ahmed, Ahmed Mahmoud Ali, Esam Moumen, John Otengal Khames, Mohamed Abbas Namir, Ibrahim Mohamed Elfaki, Ammar Yaser Aboalqaseem, Shihab Eldeen Siddiq Abdalrahman

Subs:

Albager Ali Eljamri, Altaher Mohamed Altahir, Osman Mokhtar Elnour, Hassan Nagi Mustafa, Abdalla Yagoob Abdalla (G.K), Gafar Elamin Wagealla

Head Coach: Mohamed Mousa (Sudan)