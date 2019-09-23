CECAFA U20 Challenge Cup

Group C

Somalia 1-2 Burundi

Burundi became the first team to qualify for the knockout stage at the 2019 CECAFA U20 Challenge Cup after overcoming a resilient Somali side.

A closely contested affair played at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru on Monday saw Burundi win 2-1 and make it to the quarterfinal stage.

Skipper Hamimu Hakizimana and Louis Romeo Ndunimana scored a goal each to guide Burundi to victory while second half substitute Ahmed Abdullahi Abdi got the consolation for Somalia.

Somalia gave Burundi a run for their money and were better in terms of possessing the ball but could not find the cutting edge.

Hakizimina broke the deadlock five minutes to the mandatory break with his low drive just outside the area going past fully stretched goalkeeper Said Aweys Ali.

Eleven minutes into the second half, Ndunimana doubled the lead for Burundi and thus have a two goal cushion.

There were attempts by Somalia to chase the score and dominated proceedings in the closing stages but like it was at the start, their ineffectiveness in the final third kept haunting them.

Substitute Abdi pulled one back for Somalia at the death of the clock but was not enough to help his team pick at least a point.

Victory against Somalia means Burundi move top of the log in group C on four points and thus qualify for the quarterfinals.

Somalia will return to action on Wednesday against South Sudan who already have a point earned in the three all draw against Burundi.

It should be noted that group C has only three teams following the withdrawal of Rwanda prior to the start of the tournament.

Somalia Starting XI

Said Aweys Ali, Ali Adde Ahmed, Adiwali Abdirahman Mohamed, Ayman Mohamed Hussein, Suleiman Sidail Abdi, Ali Omor Ali, Mahad Hussein Basey, Feisal Ahmed Hassan (C), Nor Omar Haydar, Farhan Mohamed Hassan, Masiah Hassan Sabrie

Burundi Starting XI

Karim Munezero, Amissi Ntunzwenimana, Japhet Niyera, Giggs Ishimwe, Musore Prince Michel, Medel Akbar, Hamimu Hakizimana, Christian Kanyamuneza, Louis Romeo Ndunimana, Karim Niyonkuru, Yassin Dushime