Express Football Club CEO Hamza Jjunju has urged fans to remain calm despite a false start to the season.

D.Nsubuga

The Red Eagles have won once in five games losing three and drawing once and find themselves only two points above relegation zone in 13th position.

“Express battled relegation two seasons ago,” started Jjunju while appearing on Sanyuka TV. “We finished 10th last season so what we expect is nothing below 10th,” he added in reference to the season’s target for 2019/20.

“The fans must be calm, avoid excitement and also not to put pressure on the team.

“We garnered 21 points in the first round last season and the coach is aware that the least we can afford is that.

With 30 points available to fight for in the remaining first round games, the six-time league champions need just 17 to get to the 21 point mark and Jjunju explains that concerns will only come if the mathematics doesn’t add up.

“The biggest problem will come when mathematically; we can’t get to 21 points in the first round because that will mean fighting relegation since by Uganda standards, the second round is harder.

The Red Eagles’ next game will be away to Proline on October 1 but still have tough games against giants KCCA, Vipers and URA before crowning the first round.