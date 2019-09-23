Striker Mbwana Ally Samatta is arguably Tanzania’s best footballer in recent times and has continued to make a mark at Belgian outfit K.R.C Genk.

Just last week, he became the first Tanzanian player to feature and score in the UEFA Champions League as Genk lost 6-2 to Redbull Salzburg.

Back in Tanzania, there are several youngsters hoping to attain the same heights like Samatta and perhaps move to the elite European clubs.

16-year-old striker Pius Kelvin John stands out in many of the budding players and has already earned a call to the senior national team.

Currently in camp with Tanzania’s U20 national team at the ongoing CECAFA U20 Challenge Cup in Uganda, Kelvin wants to emulate Samatta and walk in the same playing path.

Nicknamed Mbappe, the soft spoken forward told Kawowo Sports that he has earned good advice from Samatta and optimistic for a bright future.

“He(Samatta) is like my elder brother, he has advised me on how I should work to attain the targets I want in my career. He is a living example to many of us in Tanzania and I want to emulate him.” He said.

Kelvin recently had trials at Genk with their youth set up and he revealed to this website that he will return to Belgium next month.

“I completed trials successfully at Genk and I’m supposed to go back to Belgium on 21st October. I came back to play for the national team because it is always an honour to play for my country.”

He scored once as Tanzania outwitted Ethiopia 4-0 in their group B opening game at the FUFA Technical Centre on Sunday.

Kelvin was part of Serengeti Boys squad that featured at the U17 Africa Cup of Nations last year and his performance attracted the attention of Emmanuel Amunike, who was the head coach of the senior national team then.

Amunike summoned him in the provisional squad that prepared for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt despite not making a cut on the final squad.