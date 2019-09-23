2019 CECAFA U-20 Challenge Cup:

Monday, September 23, 2019 (Group A):

Sudan Vs Eritrea – 1:30 PM

Uganda Vs Djibouti – 4:00 PM

*Both matches at Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu

Hosts for the 2019 CECAFA U-20 Challenge Cup Uganda will play their second game at the championship against horn of Africa nation Djibouti at the Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu on Monday afternoon.

The hosts will come all out for maximum points if they are to have realistic chances of advancing to the quarter final stage.

For starters, Uganda Hippos lost a slim 1-0 lead against Eritrea to be held during the one all stalemate during the official opening match played at Pece in Gulu on Saturday.

The Uganda Hippos’ technical wing led by head coach Morley Byekwaso is expected to ring a couple of changes from the team that played to a one all draw with Eritrea.

Striker Sadat Anaku who limped out during the Eritrea game will miss the game having also sat out the last training session at Comboni Vocational Institute playground on Sunday.

In Anaku’s absence, Ivan Asaba who came on late in the first game is expected to command a starting slot.

The duo of Joseph Kafumbe and Najib Yiga who started in the first game are likely to be replaced by Steven Sserwadda and Isma Mugulusi respectively.

The rest of the eight players on the starting eleven against Eritrea will all play.

Goalkeeper Dennis Otim is most likely to maintain his slot in between the goal posts, and so, are the rest of the defenders.

Justine Opiro at right back, Aziz Abdul Kayondo on the left back position with the team central defenders Derrick Kiggundu and skipper Gavin Kizito Mugweri maintained.

One holding midfielder in Kenneth Ssemakula will be deployed with Steven Sserwadda drifted in to replace Joseph Kafumbe.

Hassan Ssenyonjo is most likely to be maintained in central offensive midfield with Isma Mugulusi and Asaba providing width on either flanks.

Proline striker Bogere, scorer of Uganda’s lone goal against Eritrea during the one all draw will lead the quest for the much needed goals as a sole forward.

Byekwaso also expects an improved performance in the second game.

“We expect an improved performance in the second game than we played in the opener against Eritrea” Byekwaso.

In the other game group A, Sudan will play Eritrea during the early kick off at 1:30 PM.

Probable Hippos XI Vs Djibouti:

Denis Otim (G.K), Justine Opiro, Aziz Abdul Kayondo, Derrick Kiggundu, Gavin Kizito Mugweri (Captain), Kenneth Semakula, Hassan Ssenyonjo, Steven Sserwadda, Ivan Bogere, Isma Mugulusi, Ivan Asaba

Subs:

Jack Komakech (G.K), Patrick Mubiru, Kevin Ssekimbegge, Robert Kitabalwa, Sadam Masereka, Joseph Kafumbe, Najib Yiga, Bright Anukani

Injured: Sadat Happy Anaku