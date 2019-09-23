Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club defender – cum – midfielder Hudu Mulikyi is no doubt one of the influential figures for the team.

Mulikyi has recently penned a contract extension at the tax collectors side that will keep him at the club until 2022.

In an exclusive interview with Kawowo Sports, Mulikyi who joined URA three seasons ago from Maroons is focused towards continued dedicated service.

I am happy to be playing at uganda revenue aUTHORITY (URA) Football Club. no doubt, ura fc HAS PROVIDED ME WITH EVERY OPPORTUNITY AND THE BEST WAY TO REWARD THEM IS COMMITTED AND DEDICATED SERVICE Hudu Mulikyi

Mulikyi can comfortably be deployed in central midfield and all positions at the back line.

In fact, for the better part of last season, he was used a central defender and at times deployed as a right back.

He renewed the current employment contract by three years, joining other senior players as Shafiq Kuchi Kagimu and Saidi Kyeyune who extended their stay.

The club is reportedly in advanced talks with goalkeeper James Alitho to renew his contract with fresh terms as well.