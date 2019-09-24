Uganda U17 Women’s national team head coach Ayub Khalifa has made one change to the starting line-up that played against Mauritius on Sunday.

Fresh from a comfortable 11-0 against host Mauritius, Uganda go into the final group game on Tuesday seeking for even a better score against minnows Comoros.

The only change in the team sees Samalie Nakachwa replace Zaitun Namaganda in the midfield where she will be joined by Kevin Nakachwa and Shakira Nyinagahirwa.

It should be noted that Samalie Nakachwa and Maureen Nangozi joined the team on Sunday after failure to have their travel documents cleared in time.

Therefore, they missed the opening game against Zambia and could not feature against Mauritius on Sunday.

The rest of the players that have featured in the previous two games have maintained their slots with goalkeeper Daphine Nyayenga retained in goal.

The back line has Gillian Akadinda, Patricia Akiror, Bira Naddunga and Stella Musubika.

Skipper Juliet Nalukenge will lead the search for goals up front with the support of Fauzia Najjemba and Margaret Kunihira.

Nalukenge has so far scored seven goals and would want to extend her scoring spree against a side that has conceded 20 goals in two games.

Uganda needs to better Zambia in goal difference to lead group A. The latter plays hosts Zambia on Tuesday in their group A game.

Uganda U17 Starting XI

Daphine Nyayenga (GK), Gilian Akadinda, Patricia Akiror, Stella Musubika, Bira Nadunga, Kevin Nakachwa, Margaret Kunihira, Samalie Nakachwa, Juliet Nalukenge, Fauzia Najjemba, Shakira Nyinagahirwa

Substitutes

Joan Namusisi (GK), Gift Nasasira (GK), Catherine Nagadya, Moureen Nangonzi, Precious Atwiine, Cissy Kabarwani, Hadijah Nandago, Zaitun Namaganda