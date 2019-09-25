CECAFA U-20 Challenge Cup:

Group A: Uganda Hippos Vs Sudan (Wednesday, September 25, 2019)

At Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu (4:00 PM)

The Uganda Hippos head coach has made four changes to the team that will face Sudan in the final group A contest at the CECAFA U-20 Challenge Cup on Wednesday.

Bright Anukani, Sadam Masereka, Joseph Kafumbe and Happy Sadat Anaku all start having not started the game against Djibouti.

Anukani and Masereka start for the first time in the championship.

Joseph Kafumbe replaces the injured Justine Opiro at right back, Anukani is named ahead of Najib Yiga and Anaku takes over the lead striker’s role for Ivan Bogere.

Both Uganda and Sudan have already qualified for the quarter final and will be battling for the number one slot in group A.

Uganda Hippos Starting XI Vs Sudan (Shirt Numbers in Brackets):

Denis Otim- GK (1) Joseph Kafumbe (14), Abdul Aziz Kayondo (3), Gavin Kizito Mugweri – Captain (5), Kenneth Semakula (4), Bright Anukani (6),Hassan Ssenyonjo (12), Ivan Asaba (11), Steven Sserwadda (8), Sadat Anaku Happy (10), Sadam Masereka (20)

Subs: Jack Komakech-GK (18), Patrick Mubiru-GK (19), Kevin Ssekimbegge (2), Robert Kitabalwa (16), Isma Mugulusi (15), Derrick Kigundu (13) , Ivan Bogere (9), Najib Yiga (7)