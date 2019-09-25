Central African Republic FA has confirmed former Ivory Coast coach Francois Zahoui as their new Head Coach.

The tactician who guided The Elephants to the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations finals takes over after just a week since he resigned from the Niger job which he has held for the past four years.

His announcement was confirmed by the CAF FA boss Celestin Yanindji in a press conference confirming they will take care of his payment before government swings in.

“I confirm that François Zahoui will be the coach of the Les Fauves” said Yanindji.

“He will be paid initially with the funds of the federation for the first two games in the Africa Cup of Nations of qualifiers against Burundi and Mauritania in November, while waiting for our government to take over.

The 57- year old will be tasked to ensure Niger qualifies for the 2021 Afcon finals due in Cameroon after his predecessor Raoul Savoy failed to qualify CAR to the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

He has to do it from a tough group that has Burundi, Mauritania and former African champions Morocco.