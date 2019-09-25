The Egyptian Football Associations (EFA) has revealed that votes from Egypt for the Best Player of Year Awards were rejected with no valid reason.

Lionel Messi won the award for the sixth time beating Cristiano Ronaldo and Virgil Van Dijk while Egyptian Mohamed Salah came fourth.

EFA has sent an inquiry to the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) on why their votes from the coach Javier Aguirre and captain Ahmed Elmohamady who had voted in favour of Salah were not considered as per the released full results.

According to the EFA, the official application for votes was sent on August 15th and the approval was sent back by FIFA on deadline day, which was August 19th.

But FIFA, in regards to the released information on how various nations voted did not take any votes from Egypt into account.