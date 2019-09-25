The Egyptian Football Associations (EFA) has revealed that votes from Egypt for the Best Player of Year Awards were rejected with no valid reason.

Ismael Kiyonga | Kawowo Sports Javier Aguirre, former Egypt Coach voted for Salah but his vote never accounted for according to EFA

Lionel Messi won the award for the sixth time beating Cristiano Ronaldo and Virgil Van Dijk while Egyptian Mohamed Salah came fourth.

EFA has sent an inquiry to the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) on why their votes from the coach Javier Aguirre and captain Ahmed Elmohamady who had voted in favour of Salah were not considered as per the released full results.

According to the EFA, the official application for votes was sent on August 15th and the approval was sent back by FIFA on deadline day, which was August 19th.

But FIFA, in regards to the released information on how various nations voted did not take any votes from Egypt into account.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here