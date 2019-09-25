CECAFA U-20 Challenge Cup:

Group A:

Eritrea 7-0 Djibouti

Djibouti Uganda Hippos 2-2 Sudan

Sudan scored a last minute gasp equalizer during the 2 all draw with CECAFA U-20 hosts Uganda in the final group A duel at the Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu on Wednesday.

Uganda Hippos took the lead through KCCA FC youngster Steven Sserwadda’s powerful header after Vipers’ left back Aziz Kayondo delivered a teasing corner kick on 20 minutes.

The hosts commanded the first half with a slim 1-0 lead.

Proline youngster Bright Anukani curled home the second on 63 minutes, a great strike from 25 yards to double the goal advantage.

With 14 minutes left on the clock, Sudan’s towering defender Ammar Mohamed Kannou headed past goalkeeper Denis Otim to force a tease finish to the game.

Muhamed Abbas Namir’s bullet strike on the stroke of full time brought the game level.

Substitute Ivan Bogere managed to score in the four added minute but the second assistant referee Mahad Ali signaled for off-side.

Eritrea who humbled Djibouti 7-0 in the earlier fixture on Wednesday lead group A.

Sudan is second and Uganda will take third place.

All the three countries, Eritrea, Uganda and Sudan qualified for the quarter final.

Team Line Ups:

Uganda Hippos XI:

Denis Otim (GK) Joseph Kafumbe, Abdul Aziz Kayondo, Gavin Kizito Mugweri (Captain), Kenneth Semakula, Bright Anukani, Hassan Ssenyonjo, Ivan Asaba, Steven Sserwadda, Happy Sadat Anaku, Sadam Masereka

Subs: Jack Komakech (GK), Patrick Mubiru (GK), Kevin Ssekimbegge, Robert Kitabalwa, Isma Mugulusi, Derrick Kigundu, Ivan Bogere, Najib Yiga

Absent: Justine Opiro

Head coach: Morley Byekwaso

Sudan XI:

Mohammed Elnoor Adam (G.K), Ammar Mohamed Kannou, Mohamed Osama Ali (Captain), Moumen Esam, Shihab Eldeen Siddiq Abdalrahman, Mohammed Abbas Namir, John Otengal Khames, Musab Kurdman Elsiddiq, Ibrahim Mohamed Elfaki, Ammar Yaser Aboalqaseem, Wagealla Gafar Elami

Subs:

Abdalla Yagoob Abdalla (G.K), Ahmed Mahmoud Ali, Altaher Mohamed Altaher, Zaher Dahia Ishaq

Absent: Ahmed Ibrahim Ahmed

Head Coach: Mohamed Mousa (Sudan)

Match Officials: