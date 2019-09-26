CAF Champions League| Friday, September 27

KCCA FC vs. Petro Atletico De Launda | 4:00pm | StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo

KCCA Football Club manager Mike Mutebi expects a high scoring CAF Champions League encounter with Petro Atletico de Luanda.

The Kasasiro host the Angolan side at the StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo looking to avoid a scoring draw or defeat to progress to the group stage of the premier club competition on the continent.

The reverse fixture ended goalless after Allan Okello’s goal was ruled out for offside and KCCA will need nothing short victory to reach the money stage of the competition and Mutebi admits the tie is wide open but insists his side has an edge because of home advantage.

“We are not safe after drawing goalless in Angola which brings the tie in a tricky fixture but we are playing at home and this gives us the advantage.

“I believe we have enough armoury to negotiate the challenge. We had a good game in Angola and we had a goal disallowed,” he said during the pregame presser.

While Mutebi is aware an early goal will calm the nerves, he says his side will play with a lot of caution against a side he belives use the ball better than his charges.

“Scoring an early goal will be everyone’s target and whoever scores first will have a big advantage. We will be careful but we will play our way and whatever time the goal comes, I am not concerned.

“We expect a great match as both teams are going to come for attacking football. It’s going to be an interesting game and don’t be surprised when you see a 4-2 result because we want good football and good football is punctuated by goals.”