Uganda Cranes Regional Tours (Cranes Na-Mutima):

West Nile Region Select Vs Uganda Cranes

Saturday, 28th September – At Adjumani Stadium (4:00 PM)

Mbarara City Football Club winger Ibrahim Orit has been summoned on the Uganda Cranes team that will travel for the West Nile region tour this Saturday, 28th September 2019 in Adjumani.

Oriti is one of the two new faces on the team that has purely local based players as the team preparing for the return game against Burundi in the Championship of African Nations (CHAN) qualifiers.

The other first timer on this national team is Onduparaka FC left back Rashid Okocha.

Airtel Uganda Uganda Cranes in action against West Nile in Zombo. The national team lost 1-0 courtesy of Rashid Okocha’s strike

Interim head coach Abdallah Mubiru named the 22 players who will travel to AdjumanI.

Many players who featured in the Uganda Cranes CHAN team that won 3-0 away in Burundi (with exception of some from KCCA and Proline) have been named on the team.

Other players:

There are two goalkeepers on the team in James Alitho and Joel Mutakubwa.

The right backs include Vipers’ Paul Willa and Sports Club Villa’s Ashraf Mandela.

Rashid Okocha (Onduparaka FC) and Arafat Galiwango (Police FC) are the left backs.

The central defenders on the team include; John Revita (KCCA FC), Benson Tahomela (Kyetume FC), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers SC) and URA’s Paul Patrick Mbowa.

There are three holding midfielders in Said Kyeyune (URA FC), Gaddafi Wahab (Onduparaka FC) and SC Villa’s David Owori.

The wide men on the team are Paul Mucureezi (Mbarara City FC), Yusuf Ssozi (Police FC), Viane Ssekajugo (Wakiso Giants FC) and new kid on the block, Ibrahim Orit (Mbarara City FC).

The trio of Shafik Kagimu (URA FC), Allan Kayiwa (Vipers SC) and Andrew Kigozi (Police FC) are the offensive central midfielders.

The two forwards summoned include Vipers’ Fahad Bayo and Busoga United’s Joel Madondo.

The summoned team will depart Kampala from FUFA House on Friday, 27th November 2019 at 7 AM for Gulu.

In Gulu, they will be accommodated at Boma hotel and are expected to conduct one training session at Pece War Memorial Stadium on Friday evening.

They are expected to depart for Adjumani in the morning of Saturday, 28th September 2019.

Essence of regional tours by Uganda Cranes:

FUFA started these regional tours with the main objective of taking the national team brand closer to the people in their respective localities.

However, these tours have been used by the technical team to monitor the progress of players in the national team pool in preparation for major tournaments.

Also, these tours have been a rich platform to expose raw talents from the respective eight regions of FUFA (Kampala, Buganda, West Nile, North, Kitara, Western, North East and Northern) who can later be used by FUFA Big and top tier Uganda Premier League clubs as well as national teams.

Telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda who are also the main sponsors for Uganda bankroll these regional tours in conjunction with Nile Breweries Limited (under the Nile Special brand).

The Full 22 Man Squad:

Goalkeepers:

James Alitho (URA FC), Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume FC)

Right Backs:

Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Ashraf Mandela (URA FC)

Left Backs:

Rashid Okocha (Onduparaka FC), Arafat Galiwango (Police FC)

Center Backs:

John Revita (KCCA FC), Benson Tahomela (Kyetume FC), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers SC), Paul Patrick Mbowa (URA FC)

Holding Midfielders:

Said Kyeyune (URA FC), Gaddafi Wahab (Onduparaka FC), David Owori (SC Villa)

Wingers:

Paul Mucureezi (Mbarara City FC), Yusuf Ssozi (Police FC), Viane Ssekajugo (Wakiso Giants FC), Ibrahim Orit (Mbarara City FC)

Offensive Central Midfielders:

Shafik Kagimu (URA FC), Allan Kayiwa (Vipers SC), Andrew Kigozi (Police FC)

Forwards:

Fahad Bayo (Vipers SC), Joel Madondo (Busoga United FC)