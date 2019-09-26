Local drivers will go head-to-head this Sunday at the Victoria Race Track in Garuga as they seek to raise money to purchase an ambulance.

Over fifty crews have responded to the call by confirming their participation in the weekend’s sprint.

The weekend race is organised by the Enduro Club.

Club president Mutale Tendo says there is a dire need to acquire a medical van for the sport.

“For along time Motorsport has been hiring ambulances for all our events.

“A new ambulance costs around Shs.110million. But we know the sprint alone may not get us that amount. But whatever we get, we shall go for the available ambulance.

“We have involved some companies on this cause and also the drivers have been supportive,” said Mutale.

Drivers including Ronald Sebuguzi, Arthur Blick, Omar Mayanja, Yasin Nasser, Jonas Kasiime Abdul Kateete among others will all be participating on Sunday.

The most exciting pairings are expected to be Duncan Mubiru and Arthur Blick Jr, Yasin Nasser and Ronald Sebuguzi, Timothy Gawaya and Musa Mulimira, Omar Mayanja andHassan Alwi.

The event will joined with the sixth round of the National Motocross Championship.