U-23 AFCON 2019 Tourney

Date for the Draws: Wednesday, 2 nd October 2019

Wednesday, 2 October 2019 Venue: Haramlek Palace, Montaza Complex – Alexanderia, Egypt

Confederation of African Football (CAF) confirmed the change of date for the draws of U-23 Africa Cup of Nations final tournament in Egypt.

The new date for the draw is Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, a shift from Thursday, 3rd October 2019.

The venue, however, remains unchanged as the Haramlek Palace, inside the historical Montaza Complex, Alexandria, at 19H00 local time (17H00 GMT).

The decision was taken in consultation with the Local Organizing Committee was due to logistical reasons.

Participating Countries

Hosts Egypt will be joined by Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Mali, Nigeria, South Africa and Zambia will know the identity of their opponents at the iconic 19th Century Palace, built on a high hill and overlooking the beautiful beaches of Alexandria.

The representatives of the qualified teams are expected to be in attendance for the event that will set the tone for the final tournament scheduled for November 8-22, 2019.

The Egyptian capital, Cairo will host all games with matches to be played at the Cairo International Stadium and Al Salam Stadium.

The top three finishers at the final tournament will qualify to represent Africa at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.