COSAFA U17 Women’s Championship

Uganda vs Botswana

St. Francois Xavier stadium

Friday, 27th September 2019| 11am

Uganda will seek to earn a berth into the final of the 2019 COSAFA U17 Women’s Championship as they take on Botswana in the semi-finals on Friday.

A brilliant run saw Uganda top group A with seven points and scoring a total of 32 goals hence pitting them against Botswana who finished second in group B.

Coach Ayub Khalifa indicates the target is to go all the way to the final

“My players are prepared and the mood in the camp is good. We are ready to face Botswana and we are fully aware that this is a different challenge from what we have had in the group stages.”

“We want to go as far as we can and all our focus is now aimed at winning this game and get to the next stage.”

Skipper Juliet Nalukege who has taken the tournament by storm and currently leads the scoring chart with 14 goals in three games is once again expected to lead the team.

She will be joined by partners in crime Fauzia Najjemba and Margaret Kunihira who have six goals each.

Khalifa is expected to maintain the same line up that started against Comoros with Daphine Nanyenga keeping her slot in goal.

Gillian Akadinda, Patricia Akiror, Stella Musubika and Bira Nadunga are expected to form the back line.

In the midfield Samalie Nakachwa who replaced Zaitun Namaganza in the only change from the team that played the first two games will be joined by Kevin Nakachwa and Shakira Nyinagahirwa.

Nalukenge, Najjemba and Kunihira will form the attacking trio to look for goals.

Uganda’s probable XI

Daphine Nanyenga, Gillian Akadinda, Patricia Akiror, Stella Musubika, Bira Nadunga, Kevin Nakachwa, Samlie Nakachwa, Shakira Nyinagahirwa, Juliet Nalukenge, Fauzia Najjemba, Margaret Kunihira