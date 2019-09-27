COSAFA U17 Women’s Championship

Semi-final

Uganda 12- 0 Botswana

Uganda breezed into the final of the 2019 COSAFA U17 Women’s Championship with a clean out victory against Botswana in the semi-final on Friday morning.

Like it has been throughout the entire tournament, Uganda was dominant right from onset to secure a 12-0 win in the game played at Francois Xavier stadium.

Striker Fauzia Najjemba was on song scoring six goals to take her tally at the tournament to twelve.

Skipper Juliet Nalukenge also extended her lead at the scoring chart with hat trick taking her tally to 17.

The other goals (3) came from winger Margaret Kunihira, a student at Kawempe Muslim SS who now has nine goals at the tournament.

By halftime, Uganda had a comfortable 6-0 lead with Nalukenge, Najjemba and Kunihira having a brace each.

In the second stanza, Najjemba was lethal adding more four goals before Nalukenge and Kunihira completed their hat tricks.

Uganda under the tutorship of Ayub Khalifa has now scored 44 goals in the 4 games played.

Uganda U17 XI:

Daphine Nyayenga (GK), Gillian Akadinda, Patricia Akiror, Stella Musibika, Bira Nadunga, Kevin Nakacwa, Margret Kunihira, Shakira Nyinagahirwa, Juliet Nalukenge, Fauzia Najjemba, Catherine Nagadya

Substitutes

Joan Namusisi (GK), Gift Nasasira (GK), Sumayah Komuntale, Moureen Nangonzi, Samali Nakacwa, Precious Atwiine, Cissy Kabarwani, Hadijah Nandago, and Zaitun Namaganda