95th FUFA Ordinary Assembly:

Saturday, September 28, 2019 – Multi-Purpose Hall, Adjumani

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) will hold the 95th Ordinary Assembly in the West Nile district of Adjumani on Saturday, September 28, 2019.

This congress shall be attended by all the representatives of the football family from the 32 member associations that make up FUFA.

There are over 85 delegates expected to attend this convention at the Multi-Purpose Hall in the center of Adjumani town.

FUFA Communications Director Ahmed Hussein duly confirmed that all preparations to hold a successful assembly have been made.

“We have had preparations and proper planning for the 95th FUFA Ordinary Assembly and members of FUFA are all set for fruitful deliberations” Hussein noted.

Members from near and far traveled to Adjumani on the congress eve and majority were engaged in pre-assembly meetings held at Lavic Resort Hotel on Friday.

There was also a curtain raiser football match between the FUFA President’s XI captained by the FA boss Moses Magogo and a select team of delegates.

Hassan Kaggwa’s decent free-kick won the day in the opening stanza as the game ended one goal to nil.

FUFA Media FUFA boss Moses Magogo passes the ball during a curtain raiser match at Paridi Stadium in Adjumani

FUFA Media FUFA President’s XI dominated by Uganda Cranes Ex-Internationals won 1-0

In the night on Friday, there was an official dinner graced by most delegates.

Addressing delegates at this dinner, Magogo lauded the delegates for the work well executed across the year stressing the federation’s major vision of being the number one footballing nation in the Africa, on and off the field of play.

“As FUFA, we have always worked tooth and nail to ensure we are the number one footballing country on and off the pitch. This takes dedication, committement and proper implementation of strategies laid in place and of course team work” Magogo noted during a brief address.

Music diva Spice Diana entertained the guests and delegates.

FUFA Media Music Diva Joseph Mwanje dances with Buganda Region Joseph Mwanje on the eve of the assembly at Lavic Resort Hotel

The 95th FUFA Assembly is expected to pass the Shs 33 Billion budget, admit new members as Proline, Kyetume and Wakiso Giants, The Futsal Association of Uganda (FAU), make key resolutions that will be followed to the dot during the 2019/2020 season.

The same assembly will adopt new members on the FUFA Executive committee as Rogers Mulindwa and Ronnie Kalema; among other members on the different committees.

FUFA boss Moses Magogo will chair the assembly in close relation with the FUFA CEO Edgar Watson.