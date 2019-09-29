Johnny McKinstry could be the coach FUFA will appoint to replace Sebastien Desabre as Uganda Cranes head coach.

The 34-year-old Northern Irish is reportedly the favourite to take over the Cranes.

Last week, Daily Monitor revealed that three candidates McKinstry, Hugo Broos and Luc Eymael made the final shortlist for the job.

With Eymael returning to PSL with Black Leopards and Broos, an AFCON winner with Cameroon reportedly asking for a high salary, McKinstry, who currently manages Bangladesh side Saif Sporting Club is the man FUFA could entrust.

The former Sierra Leone and Rwanda head coach was recently in the country and watched a couple of local games.

FUFA in their 95th General Assembly said a new coach will be named this week.

Since the departure of Desabre, Police FC tactician Abdallah Mubiru along with Onduparaka’s Livingstone Mbabazi have been in charge of the team and are 90 minutes away from securing a 5th successive CHAN finals appearance.