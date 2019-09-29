Former FIFA referee Ali Tomusange says Mauritian referee Ahmad Imtehaz Heeralall was within in the laws to wave away two penalty appeals by KCCA against Petro de Luanda.

Tomusange, the only Ugandan to referee at the FIFA World Cup when he did so in 2002 in Korea and Japan says on both occasions, the intention was never to handle the ball or enlarge body.

He further says that none of the two incidents denied goal scoring opportunity.

Tomusange explained that the new handball rule states that there will be no penalty if:

the ball touches a player’s hand/arm immediately from their own head/body/foot or the head/body/foot of another player.

the ball touches a player’s hand/arm close to their body and has not made their silhouette unnaturally bigger.

a player is falling and the ball touches their hand/arm when it is between their body and the ground (but not extended to make the body bigger).

additionally, should the goalkeeper attempt to clear a ball from a teammate but fails, the goalkeeper is allowed to handle the ball.

The highly respected referee also expounded on handball situations where afree kick or penalty will be awarded stating that it happens if:

the ball goes into the goal after touching an attacker’s hand or arm.

a player wins ball possession after it comes off their hand or arm and then scores, or creates a goal scoring chance.

the ball touches a player’s hand/arm which has made their silhouette unnaturally bigger.

the ball touches a player’s hand/arm when it’s raised above their shoulder