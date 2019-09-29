ECAFA U-20 Challenge Cup 2019:

Quarter final:

Uganda Vs Tanzania

At Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu (4 PM)

Uganda U-20 head coach Morley Byekwaso has released the starting eleven players of the team to face Tanzania during a quarter final contest at the Pece War Memorial Stadium in Gulu on Sunday evening.

There are three changes to the team that drew three all against Sudan during the last group A game at the same stadium.

Football For Good Academy goalkeeper Jack Komakech will play his first game at the championship at the expense of Denis Otim who had played all the three group stage games.

The other two changes will see Proline striker Ivan Bogere and Vipers’ Najib Yiga return to the fold.

Bogere, fresh from scoring twice against AS Kigali in a CAF Confederation Cup game 24 hours ago, takes over Sadat Anaku’s place.

Yiga replaces Bright Anukani who had started the game against Sudan.

Joseph Kafumbe plays at right back since Justine Opiro is still sidelined with an injury.

Vipers’ left back Aziz Abdul Kayondo is maintained at left back.

The central defence pairing has skipper Gavin Kizito Mugeri and Kenneth Ssemakula.

It is a compact midfield that has Hassan Ssenyonjo, Sadam Masereka, Steven Sserwadda and Ivan Asaba.

Najib Yiga and Ivan Bogere lead the quest for the much desired goals.

This game will be played over a slippery surface following a heavy afternoon downpour in Gulu.

Team Line Up:

Jack Komakech (G.K), Joseph Kafumbe, Aziz Abdul Kayondo, Gavin Kizito, Kenneth Semakula, Hassan Ssenyonjo, Sadam Masereka, Najib Yiga, Ivan Asaba, Steven Sserwadda, Ivan Bogere

Subs:

Denis Otim (G.K), Patrick Mubiru (G.K), Kevin Ssekimbegge, Robert Kitabalwa, Derrick Kiggundu, Sadat Anaku, Bright Anukani