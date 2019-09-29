CECAFA U-20 Championship 2019:

Quarterfinals

Sudan 1-0 South Sudan

South Sudan Tanzania 4-2 Uganda

Uganda Eritrea 5-0 Zanzibar

Zanzibar Kenya 2-1 Burundi

Sudan piped neighbours South Sudan 1-0 during a well-contested quarterfinal duel played at the Pece War Memorial Stadium on Sunday.

A late–late own goal by defender Chan Lam Buay inspired Sudan to the much-celebrated victory that books them a berth at the last four stage of the competition.

After a goal-less opening first half played on a waterlogged surface following severe rains, the game was lit up in the second half.

South Sudan missed the opportunity to take the lead when skipper Daniel Samuel Solong had a penalty saved by Sudanese goalkeeper Adam Elnoor Mohamed on the hour mark.

The penalty had been awarded by the day’s referee Israel Mpaima from Kenya following a foul on lanky Mbarara City Football Club striker Wol Makueth Akeen by defender Ahmed Ibrahim Ahmed.

The game seemed destined for post-match shoot outs until the 87th when defender Buay misfired into his own net a Mohamed Abbas Namir goal-bound header.

Sudan joined the other semifinalists Tanzania, Kenya and Eritrea ahead of Wednesday’s clashes.

Tanzania ejected hosts Uganda 4-2 in the second game at Pece in Gulu.

The first of the doubleheader at the FUFA Technical Centre witnessed Kenya overcome Burundi in the early kick-off while Eritrea hammered Zanzibar 5-0 in the second game.

Semifinal Matchups:

Tanzania takes on Sudan in Gulu as Eritrea will face Kenya on Wednesday.

Team Line Ups:

Sudan XI: Mohamed Elnoor Adam (G.K), Mohamed Ali Osama, Ahmed Mahmoud Ali, Moumen Esam, Shihab Eldeen Siddiq Abdalrahman, Mohamed Abbas Namir, Musab Kurdman Elsidiq, Ibrahim Mohamed Elfaki, Ammar Yaseraboal Qassem, Elamin Gafar Wagealla

Subs: Ammar Mohamed Kannou, Ali Eljamri Albager, Altaher Mohamed Altahir, Osman Mokhtar Alnour, Mustafa Nagi Hassan, Abdalla Yagoob Abdalla (G.K), Zaher Dahia Ishaq

Head coach: Mohamed Mousa (Sudan)

South Sudan XI: Emmanuel Tobi Adok (G.K), Joseph Stephen Dhata, James Dominic Arkanelo, Geofrey Akol Tobs, Chan Lam Buay, Michael Omar Luate, Emmanuel Peter Loki, Steven Duol Doyak, Dani Lual Gumnok, Daniel Samuel Solong (Captain), Makueth Wol Akeen

Subs: Simon Pitia Justin (G.K), Deng Deng Tach, Emmanuel Jowang Kaka, Oman Mobil Agog, Samuel Taban Malis, Julius Debbo Moro, Phillip Angero Taban

Head coach: Simon James Yor

Match Officials: